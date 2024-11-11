10 Khawarij killed, 8 injured in three IBOs across North Waziristan

Weapons and ammunition also recovered from killed Khawarij involved in numerous terrorist activities: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ten terrorists were killed and eight others injured in fire exchange with security forces during three separate operations conducted in different areas of North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khawarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two Khawarij were sent to hell.

In the second incident, the ISPR said that a group of khawarij were attempting to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border when they were intercepted by security forces in the same area of North Waziristan.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate,” the statement said. “Two khawarij were ‘sent to hell’, while two others were injured.”

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area, it added.

Security forces earlier killed six terrorists and injured six others during another intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the ISPR said in a separate statement released on Sunday morning.

Per the statement, security forces conducted the IBO upon the “reported presence” of terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

President, PM commend security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for conducting the IBO in North Waziristan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Zardari commended the bravery of the security forces and appreciated their professionalism, according to Radio Pakistan. He also reiterated national resolve to completely eliminate terrorism.

PM Shehbaz also praised the security forces for their successful operation.

“We will continue to fight against the spectre of terrorism till its complete eradication from the country,” Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

Yesterday, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta on Saturday morning said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving several dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said. The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical assistance.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

On November 2, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in KP’s South Waziristan region.

In another incident on Nov 4, security forces killed seven terrorists in separate operations on Monday, with one terrorist killed in Balochistan and the other six killed during two operations in KP.

On Nov 7, security forces killed five terrorists during an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, while four soldiers were martyred in the operation.