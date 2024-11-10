Jennifer Lopez finds silver lining amidst challenging year

Jennifer Lopez has faced a tumultuous 2024, marked by her highly publicised divorce from Ben Affleck and resurfacing controversies from her past.

However, the talented actress and singer is poised to bounce back with her upcoming film, Unstoppable, set to release in December.

In Unstoppable, Lopez plays Judy Robles, the inspiring mother of wrestler Anthony Robles, who overcame incredible odds to win collegiate wrestling championships despite being born with only one leg.

As the Atlas star promotes the film, she recently opened up about her personal connection to Judy’s story.

“I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she (Judy) and I talked a lot,” Lopez shared during a Q&A session.

“When you talk to Judy’s kids, including Anthony, they’re like ‘my mom’s so positive, she’s so great’. There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that.”

Lopez’s candid remarks offer a glimpse into her own experiences with “challenging relationships” as a mother. Despite her recent personal struggles, including her divorce from Affleck, Lopez’s professional endeavors continue to thrive.

Notably, the Hypnotic star is a producer on Unstoppable and has praised Lopez’s performance as “spectacular.” This endorsement speaks to the enduring professional respect and admiration between the former couple.

As Lopez navigates this challenging period, Unstoppable promises to be a beacon of hope and resilience, both on and off screen.