Diddy makes one more attempt towards his freedom

By Agencies

Diddy seemingly made one more attempt towards his freedom after requesting his release from jail for the fourth time.

The music mogul’s legal team has once again renewed his request to be released, however, with updated conditions, according to US Today.

According to federal court filings reviewed by the publication, the 54-year-old rapper’s attorneys “proposed a new $50 million bail package”.

In the filing, it was also requested that to let Diddy use his Florida mansion, which was raided by the FBI earlier.

However, the bail of the rapper, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, was rejected by Judge Arun Subramanian.

Diddy’s previous attempts to be released from jail on bond have been denied by multiple judges.

Sean Diddy Combs’ has been facing serious allegations of racketeering conspiracy and s** trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

He allegedly forced women, some minors, to engage in relations with male prostitutes for days.

However, after his his arrest in September, he awaits his trial which is set for May 2025.

