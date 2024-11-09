Putin, Malaysian PM, UN chief extend condolences to Pakistan following Quetta bombing

ISLAMABAD: World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Premier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish foreign minister and British High Commissioner on Saturday conveyed their condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a devastating terrorist attack at Quetta Railway Station.

In a letter, President Putin expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, and left many others injured.

He strongly condemned the “barbaric crime,” calling for justice for those responsible. He underscored Russia’s solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

“We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin wrote.

He expressed Russia’s determination to assist in the fight against such heinous crimes and hoped that the masterminds behind the attack would be appropriately punished.

Malaysia PM conveys condolence and sympathies over blast

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” the Malaysian PM wrote on X.

He emphasized these acts of utter ruthlessness and violence, targeting both civilians and security personnel, were stark reminders of the relentless threats posed by extremism of the relentless threats posed by extremism and ideological rigidity-forces that undermine progress and peace in Muslim societies.

“Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism,” he added.

The government of Turkiye, condemning the terrorist attack in strongest words, extended condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish ministry of foreign minister said in a letter.

British HC condemns Quetta attack, calls it divisive act

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, condemned the deadly bombing at Quetta Railway Station, stating that such acts serve only to sow division.

Expressing her condolences over the tragic loss of life, Marriott called the attack a “horrific” event that claimed the lives of 25 individuals and left over 50 injured.

“My sympathies are with the families of the victims and the injured,” said Marriott, adding that the United Kingdom stands with Pakistan in condemning terrorism. “These actions do nothing but sow the seeds of division,” she stressed.

Marriott reaffirmed Britain’s support for Pakistan in its ongoing fight against extremism and violence, highlighting the importance of unity and resilience in the face of such challenges.

UN chief slams deadly terrorist attack in Quetta

Furthermore, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Saturday’s “heinous” terrorist attack at Quetta’s Railway Station and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in the city of Quetta that took place earlier today,” his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement e-mailed to APP.

“The Secretary-General sends his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and Government of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the statement said.

According to reports, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through the station.

“We hope that those responsible for this heinous attack will be held accountable”, the statement added.

Additional reporting APP/