Passports of 23 expats revoked for attack on ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle

Besides 23 overseas Pakistanis,’ 153 other names also included in PCL list

Authorities pen letter to British officials requesting extradition of these individuals

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has placed names of 23 overseas Pakistani in the Passport Control List (PCL) over their alleged involvement in the attack on former CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London.

According to the sources, the authorities placed the names of PTI leader Malaika Bukhari—who travelled abroad for cancer treatment of her sister —, Shayan Ali, Sadia Fahim, Fahim Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and others allegedly involved in London protests.

The others who have been placed in the PCL included Hiba Tariq, Waqas Chauhan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimur, Parvaiz Ali, Rukhsana Kausar, Muhammad Jameel, Mehran Habib, Zawa Ahmad, Rehman Anwar, Muhammad Sadiq, Khadija Kashif, Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Shahzad Qureshi, Sulaiman Ali Shah and Bilal Anwar.

In addition to these individuals, 153 other names have been included in the list. However, passports for the 23 key suspects have been officially revoked.

The authorities have also reportedly sent a letter to British officials requesting the extradition of these individuals. If brought to Pakistan, they will be arrested and interrogated.

On October 31, the Pakistan High Commission in London had filed a formal complaint with the UK authorities for a probe into the incident.

The PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former CJP’s vehicle, which belonged to the Pakistan High Commission and even tried to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Faez Isa in the car and ran alongside it.

Pakistani High Commissioner Dr Muhammad Faisal had also raised the issue with British authorities, requesting Scotland Yard to pursue charges against nine individuals involved in the incident.

Dr. Faisal expressed regret over the incident, stating, “The event is unfortunate, and we will pursue it with British authorities.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

The interior minister also confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commissioner in London was targeted as well.

“We cannot remain silent on this incident,” Naqvi stated, questioning why security was not provided despite prior threats to Qazi Faez Isa. He ordered that the assailants be identified through available footage and assured that legal actions will be taken against them.