Older Women in Society: Significance and wider impacts

Older women play an essential role in society, contributing wisdom, experience, and resilience gained over a lifetime:

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY ROLES: Older women often serve as caregivers within families, taking care of grandchildren, spouses, and even elderly parents. They help preserve cultural traditions and family values and act as role models in their communities. Many also volunteer their time in community organizations, religious groups, and charities, where their life experiences and empathy make them effective leaders and mentors. ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTIONS AND CHALLENGES: Many older women continue working or re-enter the workforce, bringing valuable skills and perspectives. However, they may face age discrimination, particularly in fields where younger workers are preferred. Financial security is another concern. Women often live longer than men, which can strain retirement savings, especially for those who may not have had consistent employment or whose careers were interrupted by caregiving roles. HEALTH AND WELL-BEING: Older women are more likely to experience health conditions like osteoporosis, arthritis, and cardiovascular issues. Society often overlooks the specific healthcare needs of older women, leading to disparities in diagnosis and treatment. Mental health is also a concern, as older women may experience loneliness or depression, especially if they live alone. Support systems like social clubs, senior centres, and community programs play a crucial role in helping them stay active and connected. SOCIETAL ATTITUDES AND AGEISM: Older women often face “double discrimination”—ageism compounded by sexism. Media and societal narratives sometimes portray aging as a loss of beauty, worth, and relevance, leading some older women to feel marginalized or invisible. E. ADVOCACY AND INFLUENCE: Many older women become advocates for issues affecting both younger and older generations, such as healthcare reform, environmental preservation, and social justice. Their lived experiences give them a unique and compelling voice in these areas. REDEFINING AGING: There is a growing cultural shift toward recognizing and celebrating aging, with older women challenging societal norms and redefining what it means to grow older. They are participating in sports, starting new businesses, traveling, and engaging in lifelong learning. This shift helps dismantle negative stereotypes and encourages younger generations to view aging as a stage full of possibilities and empowerment rather than decline. In sum, older women are invaluable to society, bringing knowledge, stability, and insight to families, communities, and public life.

The value of older women in society is rooted in several factors, many of which come from the life experiences, resilience, and knowledge they carry:

EMOTIONAL AND PRACTICAL SUPPORT: Older women frequently serve as primary caregivers in families, whether caring for grandchildren, elderly parents, or other relatives. This caregiving role provides invaluable emotional and practical support, often at times when families need it most.They are a source of unconditional love and stability, helping to strengthen family bonds and provide a reliable support system that fosters emotional resilience within families. ROLE AS COMMUNITY LEADERS AND ADVOCATES: Many older women become active in community organizations, religious groups, and advocacy initiatives, contributing time, effort, and leadership to social causes. Their involvement supports community cohesion and progress, and they often advocate for issues such as healthcare, social justice, and environmental sustainability. Their influence is particularly powerful in intergenerational advocacy, as they can unite people of different ages and backgrounds around shared goals, using their credibility and experience to champion meaningful changes. ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Many older women contribute economically, either by working well into later life or by starting new business ventures. Their expertise and networking skills make them valuable in various industries, and their involvement in the economy can inspire others, breaking stereotypes about productivity in older age. Some become involved in social enterprises, using their knowledge and networks to create businesses that also address community needs, such as providing services to other seniors or creating products that help underserved communities. CONFLICT RESOLUTION AND INTERGENERATIONAL CONNECTION: Older women often possess exceptional interpersonal and conflict-resolution skills, honed by years of navigating family, work, and community dynamics. This makes them valuable in mediating conflicts and fostering communication, whether in families or communities. They help bridge generational gaps, connecting youth with older generations by sharing stories, wisdom, and advice that resonates across age groups, fostering empathy and understanding. PSYCHOLOGICAL AND SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE: Older women often have a strong spiritual or philosophical outlook that helps them cope with life’s challenges. This maturity allows them to offer psychological support and guidance to those around them, contributing to the emotional well-being of families and communities. Their role in offering spiritual guidance, particularly within cultures that value elder wisdom, adds a deep layer of respect and reverence for older women. Thus, their contributions enrich every aspect of society, making their presence both impactful and indispensable.

Many countries have implemented various treatment options and schemes tailored to support older women, addressing their unique health, economic, and social needs. These initiatives aim to promote their well-being, economic security, healthcare access, and active participation in society:

FINANCIAL SECURITY AND PENSION SCHEMES:

MANY COUNTRIES HAVE PENSION: schemes for older adults, often funded by the government, employer contributions, or a combination. These provide a steady income source to cover living expenses. In some regions, special provisions are made for women who may not have worked full-time due to caregiving responsibilities.

SOCIAL SECURITY AND RETIREMENT BENEFITS: Social security benefits often include retirement income for elderly individuals, along with additional support for those with disabilities or health issues. This provides financial security for older women, helping to meet their basic needs.

WIDOW PENSIONS: Special pensions or financial assistance are often available to widows, recognizing the economic vulnerability of older women who may not have a personal pension or savings. These pensions offer basic income support and, in some cases, additional benefits for low-income individuals:

SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY PROGRAMS:

SENIOR CITIZEN CENTRES: These centres provide older women with opportunities to participate in social, cultural, and recreational activities, helping to combat isolation and promote mental well-being. They also offer educational workshops, exercise classes, and hobby groups.

SUPPORT GROUPS AND COUNSELLING SERVICES: Many community centres offer support groups for older women to connect and share experiences, which can be particularly helpful for those dealing with issues like grief, health challenges, or family separation. Counselling services provide emotional support and coping strategies.

DIGITAL LITERACY PROGRAMS: With technology becoming essential for daily activities, many programs aim to teach older women digital skills. These include using smartphones, online banking, and communication tools, empowering them to stay connected and self-sufficient. These programmes and schemes collectively recognize the vital contributions of older women and aim to provide the support necessary for their health, independence, and dignity.