British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies at 46 After Sudden Illness During Greece Vacation

British supermodel Georgina Cooper, celebrated for her signature gapped-tooth look, passed away unexpectedly at age 46 while on vacation in Greece with her husband, Nigel. After falling ill at their hotel on the island of Kos, Cooper was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Crete, where she received treatment for five days before her passing on October 21. While the exact cause of death remains unclear, reports indicate she may have suffered a brain hemorrhage related to long COVID.

Cooper’s sudden death shocked the fashion world. Known as one of the standout models of the 1990s, Cooper’s career launched when she was discovered at 13. She quickly became a prominent face in campaigns and editorial shoots, including work with iconic photographer Corinne Day and covers for US Vogue and The Face.

A close friend and fellow model, Jade Parfitt, remembered Cooper as a “ray of light” and a joyful presence backstage, while model Erin O’Connor praised her for her warmth, kindness, and “gentle mischief.”

Cooper, who retired from modeling after the birth of her son, recently worked in the hospitality industry and had plans to return to Kos to explore new opportunities. Her legacy as an influential figure in fashion and a beloved friend continues to be celebrated by friends and fans.