Chris Hemsworth faces online backlash over his tourism ad

By Agencies

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have recently faced online backlash over their tourism advertisement for Abu Dhabi.

On November 5, the Thor star took to Instagram and posted an advertisement featuring him and his wife Elsa to promote tourism for the UAE capital.

In the clip, the couple were seen running alongside each other on what appeared to be an action film set.

As they leapt from a skyscraper onto a hanging platform, Chris appeared to cling to his wife’s legs before daydreaming about going on a holiday.

Chris reflected, “Could really use a vacation right now.”

Somewhere warm, adventurous, with fun activities for the kids,” he continued.

Later the couple were spotted with their children going horse riding and driving dune buggies through the desert in Abu Dhabi.

“Something more relaxing, too?” stated Elsa, as she was shown enjoying a relaxing massage and a calm kayak trip with family before visiting a museum.

However, the couple were slammed by fans in the comment section with one user wrote, “Just got to ignore all the human rights abuses.”

“A commercial for a state with few human rights?” another said.

A third remarked, “You are a great family, so why don’t you use your reach for something meaningful?”

“How lovely. A country without women’s rights and workers’ rights. An amazing thing to promote with your huge celebrity [status],” noted a fourth user.

Someone mentioned, “Yo, Thor, you made like a gazillion marvel dollars. Do you really need blood-soaked, advertising money?”

Another added, “Is he running out of money?”

Agencies
Agencies

