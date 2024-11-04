Royal family strains have taken a toll on Prince William’s life, says pal

Prince William is facing “uniquely difficult situation” due to years of tension with brother Prince Harry which doubled after his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate Middleton, were diagnosed of cancer.

According to a friend of the Prince of Wales, he is “keeping the show on the road” but the family issues have taken a toll on his life.

In his updated book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Robert Hardman revealed that the friend of William told him that the Prince is under a lot of stress.

“He’s lost his mother, he’s effectively lost his brother, his wife’s got cancer, his father’s got cancer and he’s trying to keep the show on the road. It could hardly be more stressful,” he quoted the pal saying.

Despite these challenges, William has showed “strength of character” while representing the UK at Normandy’s D-Day ceremony as he fulfilled his commitment to duty and service.

“However, there remained, right across the wider royal circle and among the public at large, a strong sense that the Prince had been in a uniquely difficult situation in 2024,” the author penned, as per Mail on Sunday.