Johnny Depp Reflects on ‘Torturing’ Leonardo DiCaprio During Gilbert Grape Filming

The ’90s saw Hollywood buzzing with rising stars, and two of the brightest were Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. But when the two teamed up for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, their off-screen dynamic wasn’t quite the brotherly bond fans might expect.

In What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, Depp starred as Gilbert, the protective older brother to DiCaprio’s character Arnie. While their on-screen chemistry was captivating, Depp admitted in a recent interview that his interactions with a young DiCaprio weren’t always as warm. “It was a hard time for me, that film, for some reason. I tortured Leo,” Depp revealed.

DiCaprio, who was making waves in Hollywood with hits like This Boy’s Life, was eager to learn and bond on set. But Depp, caught up in a “dark period,” didn’t always reciprocate. “Leo would talk about video games, and I’d just shut him down,” Depp shared, adding with a laugh, “I respect Leo a lot—he really threw himself into that role.”

Looking back, Depp acknowledged DiCaprio’s dedication and hard work, noting that he truly respected his young co-star’s commitment, despite his own frustrations at the time. Today, fans can appreciate the contrast between Depp’s brooding persona and DiCaprio’s youthful enthusiasm—a combination that added depth to their performances in the iconic film.

As their careers flourished, both actors went on to become Hollywood icons in their own right. And while the Gilbert Grape set may have had its share of tense moments, it’s clear that the experience shaped them both in unique ways, laying the groundwork for their future successes in Hollywood.