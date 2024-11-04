Jennifer Lopez turns heads at special screening of upcoming film ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez has recently dazzled at another promotional event for her highly-anticipated movie, Unstoppable.

On November 3, the On The Floor hitmaker turned heads by marking her striking appearance at the special screening night of her new film in New York City.

For the event, the Marry Me star donned a brown turtle-neck top, which she paired with matching shorts. She completed her look with knee-high boots.

It is worth noting here that Lopez’s forthcoming film will be released in cinemas in December 2024.

Following theatrical release, the sports-drama movie will reportedly stream on Prime Video in January 2025.

According to Daily Mail, the synopsis of the film revolves around the real-life story of an American wrestler, Anthony Robles.

Moreover, Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Michael Peña.

Meanwhile, the film is produced by Lopez’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck and his close pal, Matt Damon.

Neither of the producers attended any premiere nights, except for the Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF], where Damon joined Lopez.

Notably, this marked Lopez’s third consecutive movie premiere in the absence of her ex-husband.

On the personal side, Lopez and Affleck are currently settling their legal matters after parting ways in August 2024.