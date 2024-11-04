Imran Khan’s bail plea: FIA served notice in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notice to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

As per details, the special judge central had rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea whereas his wife Bushra Bibi was granted bail in the same case.

The case has been adjourned for indefinite period, the registrar will fix the case on the given dates.

The FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail on Sunday in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds. The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

It is important to note here that a special judge central rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse in Toshakhana-II case.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and his wife from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.