Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing divorce battle

Ben Affleck is praising his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, amid an ongoing divorce battle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Sunday, the 52-year-old filmmaker acknowledged Jennifer’s talents while discussing his upcoming film Unstoppable.

For those unversed, Jennifer stars in the movie Unstoppable, which will be released in cinemas on December 6.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. [Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer [Lopez] and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film,” Ben told the outlet.

Praising his estranged wife, Ben said, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

“[Unstoppable is] another one that we’re really really proud of. We believed in the right people [in Small Things Like These] and Unstoppable is another example of that,” continued the actor.

For those unversed, Ben and Jennifer are going through a divorce process. The Atlas actress filed to divorce Ben on August 20 after two years of marriage.