Tom Holland Reveals Why He Regularly Googles Girlfriend Zendaya

By Web Desk

Tom Holland occasionally searches for his girlfriend Zendaya online, explaining on the On the Menu podcast that he does it out of concern. “It’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing,” Holland, 28, said, noting he wants to ensure “everything’s good” and check on her wellbeing.

Holland’s protective side surfaced recently when he helped Zendaya navigate through a crowd of fans and paparazzi in New York City, stepping in to shield her. The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, officially sparked dating rumors in 2021 and have since become close both on and off the screen.

Holland previously expressed gratitude for their relationship, telling Smartless podcast hosts that sharing experiences with someone in the same industry is “worth its weight in gold.”

