Inconvenience due to unfinished roads and frequent load shedding

I’m a second year student of Mass Communication at the University of Karachi, and I’m writing to draw attention to two important problems that the people of Chambar Naka, Tando Allahyar, are facing. First off, there is still a great deal of annoyance due to the poor and incomplete state of the roads in our neighbourhood. During the rainy season, the uneven streets become particularly problematic, becoming unsafe and dirty. We also have long-term and regular load shedding, which significantly interferes with day-to-day activities. Residents find it challenging to handle everyday tasks, let alone work or study from home, due to the frequent power disruptions. Our frustrations are increased by the fact that the issue has not been rectified despite numerous complaints. I urge the local government to deal with two urgent problems, fixing the frequent load shedding and finishing the roads. These changes are essential to the quality, safety, and well-being of life in our community.
AMAL SHAHID
KARACHI

