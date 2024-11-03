David Beckham breaks silence on Prince William’s message as Harry wants reconciliation

Former football legend David Beckham has reacted to Prince William’s message amid reports Prince Harry wants to reconnect with Beckhams for reconciliation with the Prince of Wales.

The future king took to social media and sent a sweet message to David Beckham as several media outlets have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father is wishing to reconnect with the Beckhams in a last bid attempt to fix his fractured relationship with William.

The Prince sent a message to Beckham while commenting on his previous post with him when they joined hands to celebrate the arrival of a vital new helicopter for London’s Air Ambulance charity on October 1.

The post reads, “A huge step forward in saving lives! Great to meet the medical crew, pilots and engineers at RAF Northolt and hear first-hand from former patients about how important the new London’s Air Ambulance Charity helicopters are.”

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Launching two new lifesaving @LDNairamb helicopters. Thank you to David Beckham for supporting the fundraising efforts.”

Reacting to Prince William’s message, David Beckham reposted the Kensington Palace post in his Instagram stories with a red heart emoji.