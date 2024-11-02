PTI’s power show in Peshawar shifted to November 9

— Gandapur says PTI’s final protest call to put ‘last nail in govt’s coffin’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday announced to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show from November 8 to November 9 to be held in Peshawar.

He stated that the event will now take place on November 9 at the Swabi Interchange, where a “final call” will be issued to remove the current government.

Gandapur made this declaration during a press conference outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he had met with PTI founder Imran Khan. He expressed frustration over the ongoing peaceful protests, which he claimed have led to the mistreatment and arrests of PTI workers without retaliation from the party.

Condemning the alleged mistreatment of Khan in Adiala Jail, Gandapur warned that such behavior toward the former prime minister would not be tolerated.

“We have developed a plan and are actively implementing it. We are prepared to make a final call to rid ourselves of this Form 47 government,” he declared, noting that PTI leaders and supporters would take to the streets while draped in shrouds.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Swabi event will mark the beginning of PTI’s protest movement, during which leadership will outline the next steps, assign roles, and prepare for the “final call.”

He clarified that the party has not canceled its planned demonstration but has simply relocated it from Peshawar to Swabi.

When questioned about his involvement in the release of Bushra Bibi, Gandapur declined to comment, stating he would have been open about his role had he played one.

He also dismissed rumors of any deals between PTI and the coalition government or the establishment, urging party members to ignore such speculations, as the ruling authorities often aim to mislead them.

Gandapur encouraged party workers to remain focused on the anti-government movement. Addressing criticism of his absence from the D-Chowk protest in Islamabad, he denied allegations of abandoning previous demonstrations, asserting that he has consistently attended protests despite facing obstacles.

He explained that law enforcement had damaged his vehicle and confiscated his belongings, including his mobile phone, which have yet to be returned. He added that any data on the phone had been deleted prior to its seizure.

The Chief Minister asserted that the PTI would continue to protest against the current government until it retrieves what he called the “stolen mandate” and reinstates the rule of law and the Constitution in the country.

This significant announcement follows a series of protests by the opposition party aimed at pressuring the government regarding judicial reforms linked to recent constitutional amendments.

Prior to Gandapur’s remarks, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had announced plans for a nationwide protest movement against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, labeling it an “attack on the Constitution of Pakistan and the judiciary.”

Earlier this month, the PTI had planned a protest at D-Chowk for October 15, but the political committee postponed it due to the two-day SCO summit in Islamabad.