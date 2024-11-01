World

Xi, Slovak PM agree to elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership

By Staff Report

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico here in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia, Xi said that after three-quarters of a century of development, the traditional friendship between the two countries is full of vitality, and the cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

“We have decided to elevate China-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership, which meets the future development needs of both countries and will inject new and powerful momentum into bilateral cooperation,” Xi said, adding that China is willing to work together with Slovakia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and lift their ties to a higher level.

Shawn Mendes gets candid about drug addiction fears
Xi, UAE president exchange congratulations over 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties
