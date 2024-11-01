Sean Diddy Combs’ ex releases explicit videos of him with celebs

While conversing with the News Nation, Courtney shared that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, handed over the drives to him.

Moreover, he claimed that the videos expose Coming Home vocalist with eight celebrities and two child stars.

On the contrary, the witness’ attorney Ariel Mitchell alleged that the clips unveil the truth of rapper’s life.

“The tapes reveal the story of what Diddy has done over the past 30 years. I would imagine that is what is encompassed if said flash drives exist,” he stated.

On the other hand, a criminal defence attorney Mark Geragos knocked down these allegations saying, “he is not buying them.”

He went on saying, “I think the prosecutors think he failed the smell test, and I suspect the prosecutors brought him in front of the grand jury because I don’t think anyone is buying what he’s selling.”

Days back, Diddy’s event organizer revealed about the indecent requirements for the invitees at the vocalist’s infamous parties.

According to the party planner, the girls had to be young, hot and weigh less for which the planner had to scale every attendee.