Entertainment

Sean Diddy Combs’ ex releases explicit videos of him with celebs

By Agencies

Sean Diddy Combs’ case has become more tangled up after explicit videos featuring him and several other high-profile personalities came to light.

A court witness, who testified before a federal grand jury, Courtney Burgess disclosed that he received 11 flash drives including at least eight s** tapes.

Previous article
Demi Lovato’s fiancé Jutes spills the beans on marriage plans
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.