Sabrina Carpenter shares spooky look from ‘Short n’ Sweet’ concert tour

By Agencies

Sabrina Carpenter has recently mesmerised fans with her bold Halloween costume during her Short n’ Sweet tour show.

The Bed Chem hitmaker took to her Instagram account and released a series of images featuring her spooky look during her musical performance in Dallas, United States of America.

In the first image, Sabrina was seen wearing a black playboy outfit. She donned a black leather jacket over a short mini dress.

In another snapshot, the Please Please Please singer was striking a pose at the backstage alongside her crew members.

The 25-year-old singer wrote a frightening caption over her post, which reads, “A short n’ spooky halloweeeeen.”

Sabrina sent her fans wild with her Halloween-inspired costumes during the musical night.

Several of her fans and admirers began showcasing their excitement in the comments section, with one fan penned, “The acting, the crew, the choreography, the outfits, the stage, everything is perfect.”

“TINKER BELL IS A CRAFTSMAN AND SABRINA CARPENTER,” another admirer wrote.

This post of Sabrina came during her ongoing fifth concert tour titled Short n’ Sweet.

The globally recognised musician will next perform in Denver, CO on November 1, 2024.

Prince Harry gives befitting response to marriage rumours
