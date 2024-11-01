Entertainment

Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news about King Charles reunion

By Agencies

Prince Harry has been given a reality check about his desire to mend broken bridges with the royal family as King Charles’s health crisis looms.

The Duke of Sussex has been called out for throwing mad at key royal figures since his departure from the UK.

From his bombshell memoir Spare to Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made the negative headlines for their controversial statements.

Royal expert Emily Andrews told Woman magazine, “Speaking to sources close to Harry, it’s clear that (his successful monetisation of it aside!) he’s tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family conflict, and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation and become known, in time, as a serious player in the philanthropic world.”

The royal commentator criticised the former working royal by saying that he “threw his truth bombs” on his father and that he thought he would have a long time to make up with his dad, who is struggling with cancer right now.

Moreover, an insider shared that Harry has been “cashing in on his family’s secrets” and still, he believes that his dad would forgive his “darling boy.”

“He thought he might have 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend those broken bridges,” the source warned the Duke.

