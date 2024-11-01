Prince Harry gives befitting response to marriage rumours

Prince Harry, who’s making headlines about his ‘professional separation’ from his Meghan Markle, has finally reacted to the rumours about his relationship with his wife.

The Duke of Sussex has showed off his wedding photo with Meghan to give a befitting response to the haters spreading rumours about his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal made a smart decision to quash rumours as he displayed the wedding picture with Meghan during his virtual appearance at NATO meeting, representing the Invictus Games Foundation.

Royal fans spot a framed photo of the couple in their wedding finery behind Harry during the event.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth conferred Harry the title of the Duke of Sussex on his royal wedding day, making Meghan the Duchess of Sussex upon their marriage.

The couple stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to Montecito In 2020, where they continue to live with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The 40-year-old prince spoke to the NATO Military Committee at Headquarters via video teleconference about the Invictus Games Foundation’s mission.

Harry, who served British Military as captain, launched the Invictus Games as an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded service personnel and veterans as a means for healing in 2014.