Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Endorsement for Kamala Harris at Las Vegas Rally | Video

Jennifer Lopez made a powerful campaign trail appearance in Las Vegas, delivering an impassioned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election. Addressing a crowd of supporters, Lopez highlighted the significance of the election and responded directly to recent controversial comments from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally.

“As a Puerto Rican born in America, I felt those words deeply,” Lopez said. “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended; it was every Latino, every American with a heart.”

Lopez reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry, pointing to past roles that were often limited to stereotypes. “I knew I had more to offer, and that’s the America I believe in — one that gives everyone a fair chance,” she shared.

Emphasizing Harris’s policies, such as the child tax credit and a middle-class tax cut, Lopez underscored her belief that elections are about leaders who bring people together, not divide them. She encouraged the crowd, stating, “This is about all of us, no matter who we are or where we come from.”

Concluding with her signature optimism, Lopez declared, “I like Hollywood endings, and I like when the good girl wins,” promising to vote for Harris on November 5. Her heartfelt message resonated, with cheers from the audience reinforcing the spirit of unity she aimed to inspire.