India proposes South Asian coalition to tackle regional air pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-ruled country put forward calls for reviving the SAARC Malé Declaration on Control and Prevention of Air Pollution as it submitted its updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) at the UN biodiversity conference (COP16) in Cali, Colombia.

During a prominent side event at the conference in the Blue Zone, which is an area designated for negotiations and dialogues between member countries and accredited observers, Singh said: “Since climate change does not recognise any national or political boundaries, we need an inclusive and collective approach that involves all governments.”

It is important to know that India became the second SAARC country, after Afghanistan, to submit its updated NBSAP.

The plan includes achievements such as “planting 98 million trees” and “efforts to conserve and restore India’s coastline”. Meanwhile, China and other Asian countries submitted their updated plans ahead of COP16.

Pakistan’s representation was limited to a single official delegate, Naeem Ashraf Raja, who is the director of the Biodiversity Programme at the Ministry of Climate Change. Moreover, the country did not submit its updated biodiversity plans.

Additionally, the Indian minister stressed that biodiversity conservation “must be integrated into broader, environmental and developmental strategies to combat climate change, reduce land degradation and promote sustainable livelihood”.

Parallel to this, the air quality crisis has already prompted action in Pakistan, where Maryam announced plans for engagement with neighbouring India.

At an event recently, she said: “Winds don’t recognise borders.”

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared smog a calamity under Section 3 of the Punjab Calamities Act, 1958, earlier this week.

Recognised as the world’s critical event for biodiversity conservation, the CBD COP16 continues in Cali until November 1. It aims to protect ecosystems and strengthen global environmental policies.