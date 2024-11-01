Demi Lovato’s fiancé Jutes spills the beans on marriage plans

American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato, who got engaged to her lover-boy Jutes in December 2023, is making headlines about her future with the star.

While talking candidly with People Magazine, Jordan, who started drewing attention after started dating Lovato in August 2022, opened up about their big-day plans, hinting they are not ready yet.

“We’re not trying to stress ourselves out. I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and we’re just enjoying being engaged.” Jutes shared.

The Where Are You Going hitmaker shared that they are not trying to jump on the wedding plans anytime soon.

Demi, 32, and Jutes, 33, are attracting media’s attention as the couple can be seen prioritising their happiness and not letting the ‘marriage pressure’ affect their career.

The musical artist went on saying, “It wasn’t even like we met up for a date. We were meeting up to write. It was platonic. It was like, ‘Let’s make some music together,” he added.

However, Jules, who once wanted to keep things professional with Demi, later found himself falling in love with her. Now he has finally decided to take things to the next level.