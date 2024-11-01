NATIONAL

CJP vows to void observations that could lead cases extending unnecessarily

By Staff Report
  • Justice Afridi asserts even a single line in a SC order can sometimes lead cases to be prolonged for up to 18 years

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Friday assured that he would avoid any observations in his rulings that might lead to the reopening of cases, asserting that even a single line in a Supreme Court order can sometimes lead cases to be prolonged for up to 18 years.

Chief Justice Afridi’s remarks came during a hearing of a land dispute case by a two-member bench.

During the session, the petitioner’s lawyer requested a written directive from the court, suggesting that they be advised to approach the relevant forum.

In response, Chief Justice Afridi explained that while hearing an appeal against objections raised by the Registrar’s Office, he observed that a single statement from the Supreme Court could result in cases extending unnecessarily.

He emphasised that no such observation would be made in his rulings that could lead to further litigation at lower levels.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan added that petitioners have the option to approach the relevant forum without a written directive from the court.

Following this, the court denied the request for an observation to approach an alternative forum.

