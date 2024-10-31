Meghan Markle’s new photo released with a message

Meghan Markle’s new picture has sparked frenzy as fans are speculating about her return to the screening world.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be ready to make star-studded appearance as her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has shared a never-before-seen photo from her days as Rachel Zane.

The picture has left fans guessing about her reunion with her celebrity pals.

Adams, who played Mike Ross, posted photos of the Suits cast on Instagram on Tuesday while promoting the latest episode of his podcast with actress Sarah Rafferty.

In his post, the 43-year-old Canadian-American actor included pictures of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, crew members on the sets of the legal drama, and Meghan, who played his on-screen love interest and paralegal Rachel Zane.

He captioned the post: “Well, @iamsarahgrafferty and I have petitioned to have Tuesday officially renamed Sidebar day.

“Turns out it’s complicated and there’s a little paperwork but I’ll keep the faith.”

“Until then, enjoy our newest podcast @suitssidebar episode Dirty Little Secrets where we talk college pizza, clear up some misunderstanding about my towering height and tackle the mystery of why Jessica has no assistant.

“And I may or may not do a spot on William Wallace impression.”

The post has delighted fans who believe Meghan is ready to return to the acting world, with some urging Adams to invite the Duchess of Sussex who has podcasting experience herself.

One wrote: “Invite Meghan please!”

Another penned: “Y’all need to get Meghan on the podcast.”

A third person said they are “keeping my fingers crossed Meghan comes on” the podcast, while a fourth reacted to the duchess’s departure from the popular show, writing: “Suits is not the same without Mike and Rachel.”