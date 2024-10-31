Matt Damon Reveals Relief Over Private Life, Says He’d Never Trade Places with Brad Pitt

Matt Damon values his private life and says he wouldn’t trade places with Brad Pitt, especially during Pitt’s high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie. Reflecting on the constant media scrutiny Pitt and Jolie faced as a couple, Damon shared that he’s grateful for his more low-key lifestyle, which he attributes to his marriage to a non-celebrity.

While Damon and his childhood friend Ben Affleck rose to fame together, he has largely avoided the intense media attention surrounding Hollywood’s biggest names. He cited Pitt and Jolie’s experience as an example of how challenging it is for high-profile couples to enjoy a “normal” life, describing their public life as feeling like “prisoners.”

Even years after their divorce, Pitt and Jolie’s relationship continues to attract media interest, something Damon says he’s fortunate to avoid.