King Charles’ office backtracks statement after breaking strict royal rule

Buckingham Palace was forced to issue a clarification after King Charles and Queen Camilla broke a long-standing royal rule.

The monarch and his wife, who successfully wrapped their 11-day tour in Australia and Samoa, they made secret getaway to India, unbeknownst to the British press.

The journalists who accompanied the royal couple on the journey were under the impression that Charles and Camilla are headed back to UK.

However, Palace sources, according to The Daily Beast, were forced to confirm the monarch’s Indian getaway to a spa retreat after the matter was kept under wraps.

The palace officials shared that the three-day trip to India has ended and the royal couple has understood to have returned on Wednesday.

Moreover, the international tour has been planned in a way that King Charles’ weekly cancer treatment were paused for the shortest time possible.

According to the outlet, there used to be a strictly enforced rule that the royals were not supposed to combine private trips with official work trips, which King Charles broke when he made a detour to India.

Although, it is understood by DailyMail that the monarch has paid for the “private” trip himself.

Meanwhile, the spa, founded by Dr Issac Mathai, also offered alternative medicine is prescribed for effective pain management.

A friend of King Charles also revealed to Daily Beast that Charles “has always taken a holistic approach to health and it has served him well over the past year, he is doing fantastically well.”

However, an official source denied that the king had received alternative therapies for his cancer at the spa.