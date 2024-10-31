Jennifer Lopez Avoids P Diddy Questions, Exits Autograph Session Amid Tense Divorce with Ben Affleck | Video

Jennifer Lopez remained tight-lipped about ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent legal troubles as she abruptly exited an autograph session when asked about her past relationship with him. Although Lopez has yet to address the mounting allegations against Diddy — including multiple accusations of sexual misconduct — a fan’s question on the topic prompted her to end the signing early, despite crowd pleas for her to stay.

Lopez and Combs famously dated from 1999 to 2001, with their high-profile romance marked by controversy, including their involvement in a 1999 New York nightclub shooting. Charges against Lopez were dropped, but Combs faced trial and was later acquitted. In rare public comments, Lopez once called the incident a “complete nightmare.”

Currently, Diddy awaits trial for multiple felony charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, while Texas attorney Tony Buzbee leads ongoing litigation involving allegations from numerous victims. Despite her previous connection to the embattled rapper, Lopez has kept details of their relationship private over the years. Today, amid her divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck, she appears intent on distancing herself from Diddy’s legal woes as she navigates a complex chapter in her own life.