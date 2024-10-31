Buckingham Palace releases new message as King Charles returns home

King Charles III’s office has celebrated the Festival of Lights as King Charles returned to home after spending a day at a Wellness center in India.

The royal family shared the message on official Instagram, writing: “Wishing a very happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world.”

The new post comes after King Charles returned to the Palace after concluding his 10-day Australia and Samoa tour.

The 75-year-old had sparked health concerns with his brief stay in India’s famous Wellness center for a break and special remedy en route to the UK.

However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace had to issue a statement, confirming that King Charles and Camilla had a short and private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa.