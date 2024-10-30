Jennifer Lopez to Headline Kamala Harris Rally in Las Vegas Amid Tony Hinchcliffe’s Remarks Backlash

Jennifer Lopez, a prominent Puerto Rican entertainer and advocate, will join Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Las Vegas this Thursday. Lopez’s appearance comes on the heels of controversy surrounding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who recently faced backlash for referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage” at a Donald Trump rally.

Hinchcliffe’s comments sparked widespread outrage, with Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny among the high-profile Puerto Rican figures condemning the remarks as offensive to Puerto Rican communities. Lopez, who has long championed Puerto Rican causes, took a stand by highlighting Harris’s commitment to Puerto Rico on social media, showing her support for the Vice President’s efforts to assist U.S. territories.

This rally is part of Harris’s extensive outreach to Latino voters, featuring additional performances from influential Latin music icons. Mexican rock band Maná will perform in Nevada, and the legendary group Los Tigres del Norte will join Harris at a similar event in Arizona. By incorporating cultural figures and resonant voices, Harris’s campaign aims to strengthen connections with Latino communities across key states in the lead-up to the election