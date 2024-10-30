Inside Diddy’s bizarre demands for female guests at notorious parties

An event planner has made some bizarre claims about the notorious parties hosted by Sean Diddy Combs, the rapper, who is currently in federal custody.

The 54-year-old rapper, who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and other abuses, has been hit with another claim after an anonymous party planner told the New York Post that the music mogul had put “weight limits” on female guests at his parties.

We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” the planner, who reportedly worked for the rapper in 2004 and 2005, informed.

“The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved,” the planner added.

According to the details dished out by the organiser, the female attendees vying for entry to the rapper’s infamous should not have “no cellulite”, no “overly pierced or tattooed”, and no “short hair”.

The organiser also mentioned that the “girls had to be young” and appealing.

The anonymous event planner also detailed the clothing choice of the female attendees and said that the dress code strictly prohibited pants, jeans and flat shoes.

“Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, but no longer than mid-thigh,” planner said explained.

The unnamed planner in the end said that “every single one of them had to be wearing high stilettos.

Diddy is lodged behind bars without having bail following the indictment on alleged charges related to sex racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges while he will be facing a potential life sentence if he gets convicted and his trial is all set for May 2025.