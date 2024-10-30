Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz End Engagement After Three Years Together

In a surprising turn, Hollywood stars Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have officially ended their three-year relationship and engagement, according to People. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in 2021, had become a fan-favorite duo in the entertainment world. While sources confirmed the split, details surrounding the breakup remain private.

Kravitz was recently seen without her engagement ring in New York City while out with friend and “Big Little Lies” co-star Shailene Woodley. Neither Tatum nor Kravitz’s representatives responded immediately to requests for comment.

The pair first met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, where Tatum played the lead role. Their romance blossomed quickly, with Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, confirming their engagement in October 2023. Kravitz notably showcased a stunning 7-carat diamond ring that Halloween, symbolizing their commitment.

Throughout their relationship, Kravitz and Tatum were openly supportive of each other’s careers. This past summer, they made their red carpet debut at the Blink Twice Los Angeles premiere, with Kravitz expressing her gratitude to Tatum for his support in her directorial journey. She thanked him for everything from acting to providing comfort during the film’s production challenges.

Tatum, too, expressed admiration for his partner’s dedication, sharing a heartwarming snapshot of Kravitz resting during the intense production process. In his words, she poured “every single ounce” into the project, underscoring his pride in her achievements.

For both stars, this relationship marked a new chapter following past marriages. Tatum finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan only recently, six years after their separation, while Kravitz filed for divorce from her former husband Karl Glusman in 2021.

As Tatum and Kravitz part ways, fans and friends are left to reflect on the creative and personal bond they shared over these transformative three years.