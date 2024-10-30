Angelina Jolie lands in trouble during ‘Maria’ screening in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie met with an unpleasant incident during a special screening night of her upcoming movie Maria.

On October 28, the 49-year-old actress attended the premiere of her new biopic film at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

As reported by Daily Mail, while entering the venue, Jolie caught herself in trouble when several of her die-heart fans surrounded the actress for autographs and pictures.

In viral footage, the Maleficent star can be seen pushing through a sea of fans to reach the show with the help of her security team.

Later, the mother-of-six urged her wild fans to stop pushing each other during the star-studded event.

Jolie added, “Guys stop… I can’t. I’ll come back after, I can’t.”

In response to the globally acclaimed actress, one of her admirers shouted back at her, “I waited the whole time!”

“I know. If you stay back I will sign,” Jolie replied to the fan.

When the crowd did not stop on the Eternals star’s requests, she further warned and said, “If I’ve done it, please step away. I’m stopping.”

This incident came during Jolie’s noticeable presence on the significant night of her latest movie in Los Angeles.

For the event, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife donned a long black coat over a silk dress.

It is important to mention that Jolie’s forthcoming musical-drama film will be released on Netflix in December 2024.