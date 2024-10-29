Prince William breaks silence as King Charles makes big announcement

Prince William, who’s set to travel to South Africa without his wife Princess Kate for his big show, has released a new photo with a meaningful message after King Charles III’s announcement to serve as monarch till his last breath.

Future King William, who’s all excited and ready for his Earthshot Awards in Cape Town, has shared a big news with the people about his upcoming film.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a screen shot of William’s new documentary, titled “Prince William We Can End Homelessness.”

William also announced the release date of the film as he wrote: Streaming globally @disneyplus from Friday 1st November.”

The new post comes after King Charles announced his future plans and lauded William and and Kate as future monarchs.

On the other hand, William also mentions Harry in his documentary, seemingly raising hopes of reconciliation with the Sussexes before ascending to the throne.

William is focusing to end homelessness in the UK amid reports that Harry and Meghan, who have no place to live in the Duke’s birth country, have purchased a property in Portugal.

On the other hand, William is gearing up to join the world’s celebrities at his Earthshot Prize Award.

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow among the names to present the winners from each of the five Earthshot categories, with the ceremony on 6 November to be hosted by award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter and TV presenter Bonang Matheba.