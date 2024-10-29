World

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir, 99, discharged from hospital

By Agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s nearly 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from hospital, his office said Tuesday, almost two weeks after he was admitted for a respiratory infection.

“Mahathir was officially discharged from the hospital yesterday (Monday),” his office told, adding “he will be working at the office as usual”. Mahathir turned 99 in July, but just days after his birthday was hospitalised for “continuous coughing”.

He spent nearly three months in hospital during another stay earlier this year. Mahathir led Malaysia from 1981 until 2003 and again in 2018 at the age of 92, but his coalition collapsed two years later due to infighting. Mahathir lost his parliamentary seat in a shock defeat in 2022 but continues to be active in politics and has emerged as a leading critic of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

