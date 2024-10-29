Kate Middleton pens emotional letter to cancer-stricken famous actress

Kate Middleton offered a special token of strength to a renowned Bollywood actress after learning of her health condition.

The Princess of Wales, who went through a cancer journey of her own, sent a personal letter to actress Manisha Koirala as she came out of her battle with ovarian cancer.

Koirala admitted to Nepalise publication Online Khabar that she was deeply touched by the royal’s emotional gesture.

“I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes,” she told the outlet. “I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her.”

The Akele Hum Akele Tum actress was diagnosed with the condition in 2012 and had been treated for stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Fortunately, the Bollywood star is now in remission but has continued to use her voice “to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.”

Meanwhile, Kate announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in March, just a month after King Charles revealed he had cancer.

Kate remained out of the public eye for a few months as she received her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

In September, the Princess announced via a heartfelt family video that she is now “cancer free” following gruelling nine months of treatment.