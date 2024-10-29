Echoes of despair

By: Tariq Khalique

Negativity has been increasingly affecting the people of Pakistan, driven by several factors such as ongoing political instability, economic hardships, and the overwhelming influence of the media. This rise in pessimism is not just a fleeting emotion; it has become a significant force that shapes people’s feelings, social interactions, and overall quality of life. Many citizens are frustrated by frequent changes in government, which create uncertainty and erode trust in institutions. At the same time, economic challenges like high inflation and unemployment make it difficult for people to meet their basic needs, leading to feelings of hopelessness and resentment. The media plays a critical role by focusing on negative stories, which can distort public perception and amplify a sense of despair. Together, these issues contribute to a collective mood of negativity that impacts how individuals engage with their communities and envision their futures.

At the heart of this negativity is the political instability that has troubled Pakistan for many years. Frequent changes in government, accusations of corruption, and political violence have created a sense of uncertainty. This instability weakens people’s trust in the country’s institutions, leaving them feeling helpless and frustrated. The constant cycles of hope when new governments come in, followed by disappointment when they fail to deliver on their promises, have deepened the public’s sense of disillusionment.

Economic difficulties make this negativity even worse. Pakistan has struggled with high inflation, unemployment, and a growing debt crisis. For many Pakistanis, daily life is a constant challenge, as prices for necessities continue to rise, making it hard to manage household expenses. The growing gap between the rich and the poor adds to this frustration, making people feel envious and hopeless. Young people feel stuck with limited job opportunities and unfulfilled potential, which only dampens their optimism further.

The media also plays a significant role in shaping how people see the world around them. In Pakistan, the media often focuses on sensational and negative stories, whether in newspapers, on television, or on social media. Crime, political scandals, and other distressing news dominate, making problems seem more widespread and unsolvable than they might be. Social media has amplified this effect, as it tends to reward sensational content with more attention, fueling a culture of pessimism.

Years of exposure to violence and conflict have also left deep psychological scars. Pakistan has faced terrorism and sectarian violence for years, and the fear and trauma from these events continue to linger. This fear and anxiety can create divisions within communities, making people more isolated and less likely to trust or engage with one another, which only deepens feelings of loneliness and negativity.

Cultural pressures add to this growing sense of negativity. Pakistan’s traditional values emphasize strong community and family ties, but modern life can make it hard to maintain these relationships. Many people feel stressed by the expectation to live up to these values, leading to feelings of inadequacy and frustration when they can’t meet those expectations.

The education system also contributes to the problem. In many parts of Pakistan, the quality of education is poor, with outdated curricula and limited resources. As a result, students aren’t prepared to succeed in today’s globalized world, which limits their opportunities and stifles ambition. This makes young people feel like they’re stuck, with little hope for a better future.

In rural areas, where access to education, healthcare, and other basic services is even more limited, the situation is often worse. The lack of infrastructure and support in these regions leads to feelings of neglect and a deep sense of resentment toward the government.

Environmental issues, like water shortages, air pollution, and climate change, also add to the negativity. These problems threaten people’s livelihoods, especially in farming communities, and contribute to a sense of insecurity and instability.

To tackle this growing negativity, a broad approach is needed. Political stability and better governance are crucial to restoring people’s trust and confidence in the system. Economic reforms that reduce inequality and provide more opportunities for everyone can help ease financial pressures. Media literacy programs can teach people to think critically about what they see and hear in the news, reducing the impact of sensationalism. Mental health initiatives are also key to addressing the psychological wounds caused by violence and instability, promoting resilience and emotional wellbeing.

The negativity taking hold of Pakistani society is the result of many interconnected factors — political instability, economic hardships, media influence, psychological trauma, cultural pressures, and environmental challenges. Addressing it will require comprehensive efforts across various sectors to help build a more hopeful and resilient society. Only through such a broad and sustained effort can the cycle of negativity be broken, allowing Pakistan to move toward a brighter and more optimistic future.

The writer is a seasoned journalist and a communications professional. He can be reached at [email protected]