NATIONAL

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing CPEC collaborations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an exceptional contribution from China to Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s commitment to enhance the initiative with a focus on agriculture, industrialisation, and renewable energy.

During his speech at the International Conference “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership,” Dar described CPEC as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation that has significantly bolstered Pakistan’s energy sector, helping alleviate the country’s chronic electricity shortages.

Dar acknowledged China’s continuous support in pivotal issues such as Kashmir and Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s staunch support for the One-China policy.

He emphasized the enduring partnership between the two nations, which has stood firm through various challenges, including natural disasters, economic upheavals, and geopolitical tensions.

He applauded China’s rapid development over the past 75 years, overcoming global skepticism to become a major economic powerhouse with significant advancements in sectors such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, and green technology.

On the global stage, Dar commended China for its role in enhancing peace, stability, and the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy.

He proudly mentioned Pakistan’s recent success in hosting the SCO CHG meeting, the first such event in 27 years, which garnered praise from international leaders, including those from China and Russia.

Addressing the case of Dr. Aafia, Dar highlighted ongoing efforts to secure her pardon from the U.S., including direct appeals to the U.S. President and lobbying by a dedicated committee.

He also condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, affirming Pakistan’s vocal support for the Palestinian cause and its calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and adherence to UNSC resolutions and ICJ rulings. Dar noted Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts, including significant aid shipments to Gaza and support for Palestinian medical students in Pakistan.

