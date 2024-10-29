Opinion

‘City of shadows – Karachi’

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The rising electricity outages in Karachi have become a serious concern, particularly for specific areas that face greater challenges. These frequent power interruptions are more than just inconveniences; they severely disrupt daily life and hinder economic activities.

Residents are facing prolonged and unannounced outages, disrupting not only daily routines but also essential services such as healthcare and education. Businesses are suffering losses, and the lack of reliable electricity is impacting productivity across various sectors. The excessive load shedding in specific neighborhoods exacerbates the frustration, as it appears that some areas bear a heavier burden than others, raising questions about the fairness of power distribution.

It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action by investing in the electricity infrastructure, enhancing power generation capacity, and ensuring equitable resource distribution. Furthermore, transparent communication about outage schedules and reasons for disruptions would help ease public frustration.

Karachi deserves a stable power supply, and it is vital that we prioritize this issue for the benefit of all residents. I urge local authorities to act decisively to address these outages and restore confidence in our electricity system.

ANSA HAMEED

KARACHI

Previous article
Second opinions in prenatal care
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s resignation plans revealed after fatal balcony fall

One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, was resigning as director of four music companies before his fatal balcony fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Newly surfaced documents...

Adele reveals ’emotional’ secret behind her highly anticipated show

Taylor Swift’s fan surprises Travis Kelce with fun-filled gesture

Kate Middleton pens emotional letter to cancer-stricken famous actress

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.