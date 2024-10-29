‘City of shadows – Karachi’

The rising electricity outages in Karachi have become a serious concern, particularly for specific areas that face greater challenges. These frequent power interruptions are more than just inconveniences; they severely disrupt daily life and hinder economic activities.

Residents are facing prolonged and unannounced outages, disrupting not only daily routines but also essential services such as healthcare and education. Businesses are suffering losses, and the lack of reliable electricity is impacting productivity across various sectors. The excessive load shedding in specific neighborhoods exacerbates the frustration, as it appears that some areas bear a heavier burden than others, raising questions about the fairness of power distribution.

It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action by investing in the electricity infrastructure, enhancing power generation capacity, and ensuring equitable resource distribution. Furthermore, transparent communication about outage schedules and reasons for disruptions would help ease public frustration.

Karachi deserves a stable power supply, and it is vital that we prioritize this issue for the benefit of all residents. I urge local authorities to act decisively to address these outages and restore confidence in our electricity system.

ANSA HAMEED

KARACHI