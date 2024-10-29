Adele reveals ’emotional’ secret behind her highly anticipated show

Adele expressed immense love and respect for Celine Dion at a recent show, describing it as a “full-circle” moment.

During her Weekends with Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 26, the Hello hitmaker couldn’t stop swooning over her emotional exchange with the Canadian icon.

The English singer took to her Instagram on Monday, October 28, as she opened up about the significance of the venue in a caption that read, “I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now.

Expressing her gratitude to the My Heart Will Go On singer, Adele went on to add, “Four weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”

The 36-year-old raved about the icon’s presence during her show after the songstress admitted to performing in Dion’s room at the Colosseum for two years in a row.

She added, “I love you so very, very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.

“I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full-circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

Celine hasn’t responded to Adele’s heartwarming confession and fans still await her reply.