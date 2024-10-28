Prince William makes big personal decision ahead of major milestone

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, had to go through a massive transition this year as he was faced with two major challenges this year.

In February, King Charles announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and in a shocking turn of events, next month, Kate Middleton also revealed her unexpected cancer diagnosis.

Despite having a heavy responsibility on his shoulders, with two senior royals out of the public eye, William had the mammoth task of filling in the void.

As the monarch shows optimistic progress in his recovery and the Princess of Wales is dubbed ‘cancer free’, William embraces a major transformation before he fully steps up to his destined role in the monarchy, according to body language expert.

The clean-shaven prince has now taken on a scruffy look with a smart casual look for most engagements, keeping the formality for key royal events.

“William’s recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate’s and his father’s illnesses,” expert Judi James told DailyMail.

“His step-up closer to the throne might have created pressure as his responsibilities increased,” James noted. “But pressure and stress will often decrease when feelings of control increase.”

She surmised that William’s recent outings seem to imply that “he feels more in control of his own destiny as a royal than he did when he had his grandmother and father to answer to.”

It remains to be seen if how William’s transition completes once he ascends to the throne.