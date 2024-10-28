Meghan Markle takes big step after William offers olive branch to Harry

Meghan Markle has taken a major step after Prince William publicly mentioned his brother Prince Harry in his new ITV documentary, seemingly snubbing the Duchess.

The former Suits actress decided to stand out “independently,” an insider told Life & Style.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly separated their professional paths in order to strengthen their individual personalities.

The source said, “Meghan and Harry have been branching out on their own more and more these days.”

The former working royals “want to be seen as individuals doing good work, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers.”

The source shared that Meghan feels it is “important” to stand out “independently” as Harry grabs all the spotlight in his solo engagements.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prince of Wales recently gave a sweet nod to his estranged little brother while recalling a childhood memory in the ITV docuseries, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

Speaking of his passion project, William shared that he has taken “inspiration and guidance from what my mother [Princess Diana] did, particularly with homelessness. And that’s grown more over the last few years.”

He added, “She took Harry and I both there – I must have been about 11, I think probably… Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before.”