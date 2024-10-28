JI to challenge 26th amendment in SC

AHORE: Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has announced his party’s intent to challenge the 26th constitutional amendment in Pakistan’s Supreme Court, condemning what he described as an effort by the ruling administration to weaken the judiciary and restrict justice for ordinary citizens.

Speaking to the media, Rehman voiced concern over what he perceives as governmental pressure on the judiciary, warning that such interference threatens the integrity of the Constitution and the stability of public institutions.

The JI leader also addressed the issue of rising electricity bills, declaring plans to hold a referendum to support a public boycott of these charges. “If Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are not controlled, the nation will not pay the bills,” he stated emphatically.

Rehman credited Jamaat-e-Islami’s recent “Haq Du” movement with achieving the cancellation of five IPP agreements and vowed to continue the campaign to nullify what he called corrupt contracts tied to influential political families.

Rehman additionally voiced concerns about deteriorating educational standards, criticizing the government’s recent policy of transferring control of public schools to NGOs. He pledged JI’s commitment to resisting this policy, framing it as part of a broader struggle against a “corrupt ruling elite” that has exploited national resources while avoiding taxes.

Calling for nationwide unity, Rehman warned that public complacency would allow the government to persist in its oppressive policies. Concluding his remarks, he outlined the next phase of the “Haq Du” movement, which he said would focus on mobilizing citizens to reclaim their rights and hold leaders accountable.