Enhance Street Lighting

Without adequate lighting, our streets become perilous for pedestrians and drivers alike. The darkness not only increases the risk of accidents but also fosters an environment where criminal activities can thrive. Studies have shown that well-lit areas tend to have lower crime rates, as proper lighting acts as a deterrent to potential wrongdoers.

Moreover, the lack of streetlights affects the daily lives of residents. Many people feel unsafe walking or commuting after dark, which restricts their mobility and impacts their quality of life. This issue is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, who are more at risk in poorly lit areas. I urge the local authorities to address this issue promptly. Installing and maintaining streetlights is a basic public service that significantly enhances community safety and well-being. It is imperative that our neighborhood receives the attention it deserves to ensure the safety and security of all its residents. Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope that by highlighting this issue, we can prompt the necessary actions to improve our community’s safety.

MIDHAT ZEHRA

KARACHI