Opinion

Enhance Street Lighting

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Without adequate lighting, our streets become perilous for pedestrians and drivers alike. The darkness not only increases the risk of accidents but also fosters an environment where criminal activities can thrive. Studies have shown that well-lit areas tend to have lower crime rates, as proper lighting acts as a deterrent to potential wrongdoers.
Moreover, the lack of streetlights affects the daily lives of residents. Many people feel unsafe walking or commuting after dark, which restricts their mobility and impacts their quality of life. This issue is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, who are more at risk in poorly lit areas. I urge the local authorities to address this issue promptly. Installing and maintaining streetlights is a basic public service that significantly enhances community safety and well-being. It is imperative that our neighborhood receives the attention it deserves to ensure the safety and security of all its residents. Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope that by highlighting this issue, we can prompt the necessary actions to improve our community’s safety.
MIDHAT ZEHRA
KARACHI

Previous article
The Smog Dilemma
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

LAHORE

PHA develops Mughal-inspired gardens on The Mall

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has begun the development of three open-access community gardens along The Mall, drawing inspiration from Mughal-era horticultural...

Epaper_24-10-28 LHR

Epaper_24-10-28 KHI

Epaper_24-10-28 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.