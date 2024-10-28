On October 20, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the PPP, achieved a significant milestone in Pakistan’s political and judicial history with the successful passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. This amendment introduced transformative judicial reforms, including the creation of Federal Constitutional Benches within the Supreme Court of Pakistan, aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of the country’s judiciary. This accomplishment, a result of Bilawal’s tireless efforts and his ability to build consensus across political divides, marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s evolution as a democratic state.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s ability to foster consensus among diverse political factions highlights his leadership and vision for a more just legal system. As he continues to champion democratic values and institutional reform, Bilawal stands out as a promising leader and the future of Pakistan’s politics, dedicated to building a fairer and more accountable governance structure for all citizens. Bilawal Bhutto is steering the country towards a future where democracy thrives, and justice prevails

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inherited a legacy of public service and political struggle. As the son of the first female prime minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and President Asif Ali Zardari, he grew up in an environment that was steeped in the political history of Pakistan. His upbringing was shaped by the ideals of democracy, social justice, and the vision of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the PPP.

Since taking over the leadership of the PPP, Bilawal has made efforts to modernize the party while staying true to its founding principles. His rise to political prominence has not been without challenges but he has shown a strong commitment to the causes that define the PPP: democracy, workers’ rights, and social equality. His leadership has rejuvenated the PPP’s base, especially among younger voters, and he has emerged as a significant player in Pakistan’s political landscape.

The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment under Bilawal’s leadership marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey toward greater democracy and political reform. This amendment addresses several key issues that have long plagued Pakistan’s governance, including electoral transparency, provincial autonomy, and judicial reforms.

For decades, Pakistan’s judicial system has struggled under the weight of inefficiency and a massive backlog of cases. Public frustration with the judiciary has stemmed from delays in legal proceedings, unequal access to justice, while there was no concept of check and balance on the judges and merit was compromised. The 26th Constitutional Amendment will make sure that judges must focus on timely justice and their performance will be evaluated by their judgements.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment has introduced a series of reforms designed to address the inefficiencies and limitations of Pakistan’s judicial system. The prime among these was the creation of Federal Constitutional Benches within the Supreme Court, a move that will have profound implications for the administration of the justice system in Pakistan.

The Federal Constitutional Benches will handle constitutional matters, such as disputes between the federal and provincial governments, issues concerning the interpretation of the Constitution, and matters related to the fundamental rights of citizens. By establishing dedicated constitutional benches, the amendment aims to alleviate the burden on the Supreme Court, which has often been overwhelmed with a variety of cases, ranging from constitutional challenges to civil and criminal matters. The creation of constitutional benches ensures that constitutional questions can be resolved more quickly and efficiently, without delaying other judicial processes.

The reforms introduced by the amendment also aim to reduce the backlog of cases that has hindered the judicial system for years. By expanding the number of judges and improving case management systems, the amendment ensures that justice is delivered in a timely manner. This is particularly important in a country where delayed justice has often led to public disillusionment and a lack of faith in the legal system.

To understand the significance of Bilawal’s achievement with the 26th Amendment, it’s essential to revisit the Charter of Democracy, a landmark political document signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006. The Charter was a mutual agreement between two of Pakistan’s major political parties to put an end to the cycle of any sort of interference in politics and to work together for the restoration of democracy. The Charter was a reflection of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and her desire to see Pakistan transition from a state marred by autocracy and dictatorship to one governed by the rule of law and a strong judiciary.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir’s vision for a democratic Pakistan was rooted in her belief that an efficient judiciary was the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. She saw the judiciary not as a tool of the ruling elite but as an institution that should serve the people and ensure justice for all, regardless of status or political affiliation. Under her leadership, the PPP consistently advocated for reforms that would strengthen the judiciary and ensure that judges could operate without fear of retribution, her efforts laid the groundwork for future reforms, many of which are being carried forward by her son, Bilawal.

With the successful passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has solidified his position as a forward-thinking leader who is capable of navigating the complexities of Pakistan’s political landscape. His ability to bring together political rivals for a common cause reflects a level of political maturity and statesmanship that is rare in contemporary politics.

The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment is a significant achievement for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, but it is also a sign of the political maturity he has gained over the years. By pushing through these reforms, Bilawal has shown that he is not just a leader who relies on the legacy of his family but someone who is capable of forging his own path and addressing the pressing issues of modern Pakistan.

The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment is a defining moment in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political career and a significant step forward for Pakistan’s judiciary. By introducing reforms that will improve judicial efficiency, strengthen judicial independence, and create Federal Constitutional Benches, Bilawal has set the stage for a more transparent and accountable legal system.

Looking ahead, Bilawal’s leadership of the PPP and his commitment to democratic reforms will be crucial for Pakistan’s future. With his focus on judicial independence, provincial autonomy, and electoral transparency, he is steering the country toward a future where democracy thrives, and justice prevails. His achievements indicate that the PPP, under his leadership, will continue to play a central role in shaping the political landscape of Pakistan for years to come.

The writer is a member of the PPP and tweets @MustafaBaloch_