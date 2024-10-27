NATIONAL

Uzbekistan hosts Pakistani delegation for elections, fostering closer bilateral relations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, led a Pakistani delegation to Uzbekistan as international observers for the country’s parliamentary elections.

During the visit, the delegation met with Chief of the Uzbek Central Election Commission, Zayniddin Nizamkhdjaev, who expressed appreciation for their participation and underscored the growing cooperation between the two nations.

The Pakistani delegation, which included Senators Sarmad Ali and Amir Chishti, was warmly received by Nizamkhdjaev, who highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and the value of collaboration across various sectors. The senators visited multiple polling stations, observing an organized and well-conducted electoral process.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui conveyed the delegation’s gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Uzbek government, expressing a profound sense of connection to Uzbekistan. “Uzbekistan feels like our second home,” he remarked, reflecting the warm sentiment shared by the delegation.

Nizamkhdjaev voiced his optimism for sustained cooperation, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties beyond parliamentary relations and strengthening people-to-people connections. This visit underscored a mutual commitment to advancing Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and fostering closer collaboration across diverse areas.

Previous article
Lasting peace in South Asia depends on just resolution of Kashmir dispute: Dar
Next article
Speaker of Russian federation council arrives in Pakistan for high-level talks
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

‘13 different games with 4,000 players’: Swat Inter-Schools Sports contests kicked...

SWAT: Annual inter-schools sports competitions started in Swat district in which more than 4,000 players from 115 government and 28 private schools from across...

ASF intercepts over 2kg of crystal meth at Islamabad, Peshawar airports

Record-breaking smog blankets Lahore, now world’s most polluted city

Prominent Muslim leaders endorse Trump at Michigan rally over Biden’s Gaza stance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.