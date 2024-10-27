Uzbekistan hosts Pakistani delegation for elections, fostering closer bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, led a Pakistani delegation to Uzbekistan as international observers for the country’s parliamentary elections.

During the visit, the delegation met with Chief of the Uzbek Central Election Commission, Zayniddin Nizamkhdjaev, who expressed appreciation for their participation and underscored the growing cooperation between the two nations.

The Pakistani delegation, which included Senators Sarmad Ali and Amir Chishti, was warmly received by Nizamkhdjaev, who highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and the value of collaboration across various sectors. The senators visited multiple polling stations, observing an organized and well-conducted electoral process.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui conveyed the delegation’s gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Uzbek government, expressing a profound sense of connection to Uzbekistan. “Uzbekistan feels like our second home,” he remarked, reflecting the warm sentiment shared by the delegation.

Nizamkhdjaev voiced his optimism for sustained cooperation, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties beyond parliamentary relations and strengthening people-to-people connections. This visit underscored a mutual commitment to advancing Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and fostering closer collaboration across diverse areas.