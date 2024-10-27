Speaker of Russian federation council arrives in Pakistan for high-level talks

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday at the invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Matviyenko, leading a high-level delegation of Federation Council members, was greeted warmly upon arrival at Noor Khan Airbase by Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

During the visit, Matviyenko and her delegation are scheduled to hold meetings with top Pakistani officials, including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

A key event will be Matviyenko’s address to the Senate during a special session, marking an important moment in Pakistan-Russia relations.

The visit is anticipated to bolster diplomatic and parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Russia, furthering collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations.