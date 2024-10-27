Opinion

Rising dengue cases and govt inaction

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

I am writing to express my urgent concern about the rising number of dengue cases in our neighborhood and the pressing need for comprehensive fumigation efforts to combat this public health threat.
Over the past few weeks, there has been a significant increase in dengue infections in our area. This alarming trend has caused widespread anxiety among residents, as dengue fever can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, be life-threatening. The primary vector for dengue, the Aedes mosquito, thrives in our environment, making it crucial to implement effective control measures promptly.
However, despite the growing number of cases, there has been a noticeable lack of fumigation activities in our locality. By writing the letter I urge the local health authorities to prioritize dengue control measures, including immediate fumigation of all affected and high-risk areas. Additionally, public awareness campaigns should be intensified to educate residents on preventive measures, such as eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed and using mosquito repellents.
Furthermore, it is essential to establish a more efficient reporting and response system for dengue cases. Quick action can prevent the situation from escalating and protect the health and well-being of our community.

Sincerely, Midhat Zehra,

Karachi

Previous article
Rana Sanaullah denies any impression of ‘deal’ for bail of Bushra Bibi, Imran’s sisters
Next article
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as 30th CJP, moves in to ‘repair SC’s fractures’
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

A Growing Global Concern for Safety and Security

India's nuclear ambitions have long been a matter of regional and international interest. Since its first successful nuclear test in 1974, India has steadily...

BRICS summit in Kazan: Carving a new path in global politics

British lawmakers urge UK govt to step in, secure Imran Khan’s release

Bull Market goes on rampage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.